ZelaaPayAE 24 Hour Volume Hits $141,587.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $157,978.83 and $141,587.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007116 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008362 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

