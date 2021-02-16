Zelwin Tops 1-Day Volume of $208,142.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Zelwin has a total market cap of $318.11 million and $208,142.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zelwin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Zelwin token can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00009177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00086233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00075196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.16 or 0.00416096 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00184674 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

Zelwin Token Trading

Zelwin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.