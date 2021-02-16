Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0537

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and $1,509.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00543843 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000155 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00121428 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars.

