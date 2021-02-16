ZEON (ZEON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $444,679.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $20.94 million and $444,679.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.53 or 0.00829151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.15 or 0.04924299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

