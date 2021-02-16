Zero Price Up 49.3% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $450,258.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00329242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00055991 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,658,390 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

