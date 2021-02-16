Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $1,293.02 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $1,293.02 or 0.02658675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $73,719.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00263448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00075371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00404104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

