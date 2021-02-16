Zero (ZER) Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Zero has traded 38% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $224,314.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00305865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00120573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,661,300 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

