ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Hits $30.59 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $30.59 million and $20.16 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 281.7% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00262745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00082205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00083724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00187253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00390589 BTC.

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

