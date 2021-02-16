Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $147,109.44 and approximately $7,275.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,899.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $703.65 or 0.01410147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00477251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003254 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005128 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,450,213 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

