ZeuxCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,221.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $170,856.87 and $3,221.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

