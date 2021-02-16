Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

