Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $67.66. 80,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

