Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 70,317 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,317 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.33. 91,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.