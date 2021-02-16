Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $8.10 on Tuesday, reaching $731.08. 5,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $729.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

