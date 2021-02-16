Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.89 on Tuesday, hitting $608.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $611.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.54. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

