Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Booking by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 51,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 34,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,970.20.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $22.58 on Tuesday, reaching $2,173.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,069. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,928.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

