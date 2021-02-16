Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $17.64 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.71 on Tuesday, hitting $504.55. 57,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

