Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $191.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average of $165.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

