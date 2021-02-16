Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of The Ensign Group worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $44,706.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,863 shares of company stock worth $9,226,473. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.