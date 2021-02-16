Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Whirlpool worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.76. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

