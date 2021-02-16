Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after buying an additional 330,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,743,000 after purchasing an additional 689,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 238,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

