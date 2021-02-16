Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.47. 44,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.