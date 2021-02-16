Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,662 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,528. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.91. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.