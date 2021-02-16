Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.22. 93,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,152. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

