Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 11,137 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.17. 122,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

