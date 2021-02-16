Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $125.85. 30,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,548. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.