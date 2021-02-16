Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,929 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.90. 56,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

