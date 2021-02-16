Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,840 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, reaching $203.47. The company had a trading volume of 130,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

