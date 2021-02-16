Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 60,667 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,667 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after buying an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 217,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of -545.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

