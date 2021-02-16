Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 68,868 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,868 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 193,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

