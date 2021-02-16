Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 91.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 20.5% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 54,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $411.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

