Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Hits $266,855.63

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $266,855.63 and $16,859.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.00875081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.58 or 0.05056844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

