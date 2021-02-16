Zilliqa One Day Trading Volume Tops $302.02 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $302.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081449 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002598 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,247,404,963 coins and its circulating supply is 10,955,937,810 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

