Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Tops $197.44 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $197.44 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00084338 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,250,030,609 coins and its circulating supply is 10,958,563,456 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

