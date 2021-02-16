Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 14th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

ZG stock opened at $202.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $208.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

