Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

ZG stock opened at $202.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $208.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

