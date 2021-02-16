Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

ZG opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $208.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

