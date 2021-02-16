Zillow Group (ZG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):

2/16/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2021 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $97.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $169.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $210.00.

2/8/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.

2/2/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

1/6/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

12/29/2020 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/21/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $134.00 to $158.00.

12/18/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

