Zillow Group (ZG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):
- 2/16/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/16/2021 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $97.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $169.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $210.00.
- 2/8/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.
- 2/2/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.
- 12/29/2020 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 12/21/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $134.00 to $158.00.
- 12/18/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
Read More: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.