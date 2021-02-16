ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $24,372.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00085254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00397901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00188387 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.