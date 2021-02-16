Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.22. Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 3,101 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

