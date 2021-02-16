Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.25

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 6901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,653. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.