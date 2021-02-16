Zippie Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Zippie has a total market cap of $518,527.82 and $2,074.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zippie has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Zippie coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zippie Coin Profile

ZIPT is a coin. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 coins. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zippie is an Ethereum based mobile application for blockchain decentralized apps, protocols and currencies. Zippie intends to offer anyone with a phone an easy access to the world of decentralized apps and services by providing users with a digital identity, wallet, and access to dApp store. ZIPT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Zippie app. “

Zippie Coin Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

