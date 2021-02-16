Zippie Trading Down 7.4% This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Zippie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zippie has a total market cap of $519,663.91 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zippie has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.00921245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.79 or 0.05174611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Zippie Coin Profile

Zippie is a coin. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 coins. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zippie is an Ethereum based mobile application for blockchain decentralized apps, protocols and currencies. Zippie intends to offer anyone with a phone an easy access to the world of decentralized apps and services by providing users with a digital identity, wallet, and access to dApp store. ZIPT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Zippie app. “

Zippie Coin Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

