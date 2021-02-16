ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $6.08. ZK International Group shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 22,930 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

