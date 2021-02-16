ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.77 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $211.11 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00062113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00258704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00080017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00070192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00082944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.00416305 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00184229 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

