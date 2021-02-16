Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 100.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zoetis by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 53,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

