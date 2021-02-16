Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.36-4.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

