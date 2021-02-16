Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 7.8%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 106,665,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 276,761,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZOM. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

