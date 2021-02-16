ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.98

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and traded as high as $122.25. ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) shares last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 243,945 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

