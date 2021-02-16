ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.10. ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 48,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of C$65.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.55 million for the quarter.

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural and multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers 24 hours of fitness and healthy living programs; JoyTV that provides a mix of Christian, multi-cultural, local programming, news, views, and music; Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

